Johannesburg - A 59-year-old man was taken into custody and a cannabis plantation destroyed in Jan Kempdorp on Friday, Northern Cape police said.
The Kimberley K9 unit arrested the man after the dagga plantation was discovered in his yard.
"The dagga plantation estimated at the street value of R30,000 was discovered on 11 January 2019. The suspect is expected to appear before Jan Kempdorp Magistrate's Court on a charge of dealing in dagga," spokesperson Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said.
African News Agency (ANA)