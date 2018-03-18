The trench in which Theresa was shot a second time while trying to escape. Picture: Soraya Crowie/ANA

Kimberley - Police are still searching for a security guard who, in an angry rage, allegedly shot his girlfriend twice as she was trying to flee from him in Snake Park, Phutanang, over the weekend.

Eyewitnesses said that after she was shot, the woman, who is known as Theresa, had to be assisted by her daughter, 6, and her 16-year-old son, after she fell into an open ditch.

There was blood on the door of her shanty as well as on the bed linen.

Neighbours heard the couple arguing before the shots were fired on Saturday morning and described the suspect as being “aggressive and abusive”.

“He has a quick temper. The girl stood between her mother and the suspect, pleading for them to stop fighting. The suspect was pointing a gun at her. She stays alone with the children in the house.”

The blood covered floor where Theresa was shot the first time as she tried to hide from her boyfriend. Picture: Soraya Crowie/ANA

They added that the suspect forced his way into the house after the woman went inside with the children. Shortly afterwards they heard the first gunshot.

“The children sprayed the man with pepper spray and he ran away.”

The children and the woman managed to escape, but in the process the woman fell into an open trench that was dug for the installation of water pipes.

Community members indicated that before anyone could do anything the suspect returned and opened fire again, shooting her through the right cheek while she was lying in the ditch.

Kedilatile Marema was busy doing her laundry when she saw her neighbour struggling to get out of the ditch.

“I was afraid that the suspect was going to kill her. She was apologising to him when he shot her, the second time. She did not even scream or cry.

“The children had to help her to get out of the ditch.”

Kedilatile Marema, Theresa’s neighbour, describes what happened during the attack. Picture: Soraya Crowie/ANA

Several other neighbours added that they were too afraid to intervene as the suspect was armed and dangerous.

“The suspect is employed as a security guard at a private hospital. He stays in Promised Land and usually came to her house to visit.

“He would always tell us to mind our own business. They were always arguing and we constantly heard things breaking in the house and doors being slammed. “

She added that the mother and children were transported to hospital for medical treatment.

Members of the community also blamed family members of the suspect for hiding him from the police when they came to the house to collect his clothes.

Police spokesperson, Sergeant Majang Skalkie, said the Kagisho police are investigating a case of attempted murder, following the shooting incident on Saturday at about 10.10am.

“It is alleged that the boyfriend was involved in an argument with his girlfriend, aged 34 years, at Snake Park. She was shot once on her right cheek. She was taken to the Kimberley Hospital for medical treatment.”

Skalkie added that the children were not injured although they were treated for shock.

“The suspect has not yet been arrested and we appeal to members of the community with any information about his whereabouts to contact the investigating officer, Warrant Officer Lentikile Shuping, on 082 469 0545. The investigation continues.”

Diamond Fields Advertiser