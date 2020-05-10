PICS: Man arrested with drugs worth almost R4m hidden in his spare tyre

CALVINIA - A 56-year-old Johannesburg man was arrested by South African Police Service (SAPS) officers during a roadblock at Calvinia this past week after drugs with an estimated street value of almost R4 million were found hidden in a spare tyre in his bakkie, Northern Cape police said.

"The suspect was found in possession of 12.6kg of crystalmethamphetamine [tik] with an estimated street value of R3,971,268," Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said in a statement.

The drugs were hidden in the spare wheel of the bakkie he was driving. An empty hidden compartment was also discovered in the seat of the bakkie.

The suspect was reportedly driving from the Eastern Cape to Cape Town. The suspect was expected to appear in the Calvinia Magistrates' Court on Monday. The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) would be investigating the case further, Ramatseba said.

A 56-year-old Johannesburg man was arrested during a roadblock at Calvinia in the Northern Cape this week for storing drugs in his spare tyre. Photo: SAPS

African News Agency (ANA)