Johannesburg - Four people were arrested in Prieska after over 70 bank cards and over 37 South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) pension cards were seized, Northern Cape police said.

On Monday, spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said members of the Kimberley public order policing (POP) and De Aar Crime Intelligence arrested a man in Prieska in connection with money laundering, and possession of a gas pistol and ammunition.

"The suspect was found in possession of 143 South African identity documents, two [South African] SA identity application papers, 37 Sassa pension cards, 32 FNB cards, 39 Standard Bank cards, four Capitec Bank cards, six Post Office Bank cards, bank 15 account cards from different retail shops, 19 rounds of ammunition, [and] one camouflaged army trouser," Ramatseba said.

Ramatseba said said that at another house in Prieska, another person was arrested for being in possession of mandrax tablets and suspected stolen Samsung sound system.

"Also at another house in Prieska, a suspect was arrested in possession of Sassa pension cards and bank cards from ABSA, FNB, Standard Bank, Old Mutual. The suspect was also found in possession of R10 200 cash," Ramatseba said.

"The fourth suspect was found in possession of tik, mandrax and khat drugs estimated at R10 000. An amount of R620 cash was also confiscated."

The four are expected to appear in court soon.

African News Agency/ANA