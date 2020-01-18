Police have pounced on a drug laboratory in West End in Kimberley, arresting one person and confiscating drugs and equipment worth about R10 million. Picture: SAPS

Kimberley - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have pounced on a drug laboratory in West End in Kimberley, arresting one person and confiscating drugs and equipment worth about R10 million, Northern Cape SAPS said on Saturday.

"The organised crime unit from Northern Cape provincial detectives, under the command of Lt-Col Doggie Magugu, operationalised information received about a flat used as a drug lab," Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said.