Kimberley - South African Police Service (SAPS) officers have pounced on a drug laboratory in West End in Kimberley, arresting one person and confiscating drugs and equipment worth about R10 million, Northern Cape SAPS said on Saturday.
"The organised crime unit from Northern Cape provincial detectives, under the command of Lt-Col Doggie Magugu, operationalised information received about a flat used as a drug lab," Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said.
Upon searching the premises on Saturday morning, officers found drugs, chemicals, scales, packaging equipment, and various empty chemical containers.
"The flat was cleaned out and all confiscated drugs and equipment are estimated to [be worth] R10 million. While the police were busy with the search, a suspicious person was noticed passing near the flat and was immediately stopped and searched. Tik [crystal methamphetamine] with an estimated street value of R2 500 was found in his possession."