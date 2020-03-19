Police hunt for gang after farmer is attacked, burnt with iron

A 60-year-old Niekerkshoop farmer was repeatedly burnt on his abdomen with an iron during a farm attack on Wednesday morning.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said that the police in Niekerkshoop have launched an intensive search for six armed suspects who attacked the farmer yesterday morning at around 10am.

“It is reported that the armed suspects attacked the farmer at his farm house. He was reportedly burnt with an iron on his abdomen. The suspects fled with his single-cab Toyota bakkie which was recovered by the police about 15 kilometres outside Griquatown towards Groblershoop. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital,” Ramatseba said.

He added that police investigations would determine if any other items were stolen besides the bakkie.

“The robbers are reported to be armed and dangerous.”