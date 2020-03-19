Police hunt for gang after farmer is attacked, burnt with iron
Police spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said that the police in Niekerkshoop have launched an intensive search for six armed suspects who attacked the farmer yesterday morning at around 10am.
“It is reported that the armed suspects attacked the farmer at his farm house. He was reportedly burnt with an iron on his abdomen. The suspects fled with his single-cab Toyota bakkie which was recovered by the police about 15 kilometres outside Griquatown towards Groblershoop. The victim is currently receiving medical treatment in hospital,” Ramatseba said.
He added that police investigations would determine if any other items were stolen besides the bakkie.
“The robbers are reported to be armed and dangerous.”
Members of the public are urged to urgently contact the police if they have any information about the suspects’ whereabouts.
The Station Commander of Niekerkshoop, Captain Paul Goliath, can be contacted at 082 448 6910 or the investigating officer, Detective Warrant Officer Godffrey Kubashe, at 082 448 6572 or alternatively at 053 354 0730/1. “Every piece of information received will be treated with confidence.”
The Provincial Commissioner of the South African Police Service in the Northern Cape, Lieutenant-General Risimati Peter Shivuri, said yesterday that the police would not spare any effort in making sure that these farm attackers are brought to book.
“Rural safety and security is a priority in the Northern Cape and criminals cannot be allowed to threaten the farming community,” Shivuri stated.IOL