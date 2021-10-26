Police raid nets two suspects who appear in court for R1.3m dagga

Cape Town - TWO men from the Northern Cape appeared in court after they were found in possession of dagga with a street value of over R1.3 million. Tladi Tau, 41, and Tau Tau, 25, appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court after they were arrested in the Greenpoint suburb near Kimberley.

According to the spokesperson for the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the duo were arrested after police received an intelligence report that there were people dealing in dagga at one of the premises in Greenpoint. The court heard that upon police investigation into the claims, officers obtained a search warrant and searched the premises. During the search officers found bags of dagga weighing in total 267.5kg. Cash was also found and is believed to be the proceeds of the drug sales.

“The accused are charged with two counts of dealing in drugs, as well as contravening the Immigrations Act,” Senokoatsane said. The case against the two suspects has been postponed until November 2, where they are expected to be bringing a bail application. However, the duo are remanded in custody until their next court appearance.

Police said the investigation into the matter is ongoing. In an unrelated matter, former Nelson Mandela Bay councillor, Andile Lungisa, will be going on trial next month after he allegedly flouted lockdown regulations. Lungisa’s trial had to begin on Tuesday at the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court, however, he was absent from court and his attorney reported that his client had confused the dates.

A warrant for Lungisa’s arrest has been issued by the court and it was ordered that it be held over until November 18. The state alleges that on July 2, Lungisa convened an illegal gathering of about 30 people at Addo Road and Malinge Street in Motherwell, Gqeberha, thus contravening alert level 4 regulations of the Disaster Management Act. [email protected]