Kimberley - The Kimberley South African Police Service (SAPS) serious and violent crimes unit is investigating a hit-and-run accident in which a 37-year-old woman died in the city, Northern Cape police said on Sunday.

The woman was killed by an unknown vehicle in Pniel Road, Kimberley at about 1am on Saturday morning, Captain Sergio Kock said.

The woman was apparently crossing the road when she was hit by an unknown vehicle. "The deceased, known as Judith Khonza, resides in Pniel Road and died on the scene."

Police requested anyone with information about the incident to please call Detective Warrant Officer Kenneth Lamoen on 082-302-0407 or SMS anonymously to 32211. All information would be treated in the strictest confidence, Kock said.

African News Agency/ANA