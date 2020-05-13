'Quarrel over food' ends in death on Northern Cape hunting expedition

A 19-year-old man is expected to appear at the Boetsap Magistrate's Court in the Northern Cape in connection with a murder committed on a hunting expedition.

It is alleged that the suspect and a 41-year-old – both from Carletonville in Gauteng – had a quarrel over food at 8pm on Monday at Van Wyksfontein farm in Boetsap, a Northern Cape police spokesperson said. Boetsap is a private-owned village between the towns of Prieska (about 237km from Kimberley), Warrenton, Douglas and Reivilo.

"The suspect allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest with a knife. The victim was certified dead by Emergency Medical Services personnel at the scene," police said.

"It is reported the deceased and the suspect were with their employer in Boetsap for hunting purposes."

The investigation is continuing.