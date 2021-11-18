R1 million worth of drugs found in Kimberley

RUSTENBURG - A 43-year-old man was arrested for dealing and manufacturing suspected drugs, worth about R1 million, in Kimberley, Northern Cape police said on Thursday. Police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said provincial organised crime detectives pounced on an alleged drug laboratory in Kimberley and confiscated drugs worth about R1 million.

“Police confiscated equipment and utensils used in the drug manufacturing process, namely pots, scales, spoons, ovens, and an assortment of chemicals allegedly utilised for the manufacturing of drugs. “Police officers also seized refuse bags filled with suspected Cocaine, tik and kat. The house was raided at midday, on November 17, 2021, in Carters Glen, Kimberley,” he said. In a separate incident, a 32-year-old man was arrested for malicious damage to property, after he allegedly threw a brick at the screen of an automated teller machine (ATM), in Khathu.

Northern Cape police spokesperson Colonel Mashay Gamieldien said the man was arrested on Wednesday, after he allegedly damaged the ATM on Tuesday night. “According to information, police officers followed up on a complaint from the bank manager of Absa, in Kathu, of an ATM that was damaged on Tuesday night, at about midnight. An unknown male allegedly threw a brick at the screen, damaging the ATM. The damage to the ATM machine is estimated at about R70 000,” she said. She said the police viewed the CCTV footage and the suspect was positively identified. He was arrested in Rietbok Street and charged for malicious damage to property.