Douglas Notozonke Mthukwane. Photo: Danie Van der Lith.

*** WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT***



Kimberley - A local freelance journalist, who is accused of raping a 33-year-old sangoma, claimed on Thursday that the complainant had sensed “poison” in his body and said she would “suck it out of him” during unprotected intercourse on the day of the alleged incident.

Douglas Notozonke Mthukwane is facing three charges of rape after he allegedly raped a 33-year-old woman in his flat in Beaconsfield last month.

Mthukwane opted to conduct his own defence during the opposed schedule 6 bail application.

He on Thursday started cross-examination of the case’s investigating officer, Sergeant Charlotte Mokgari, whom he accused of having “a conflict of interest” as she knew him “from a long time ago”.

“I know you from way back, when I was the spokesperson for the (Northern Cape) Department of Education, when you were investigating my cases. The evidence you produced is just a regurgitation of previous evidence you investigated against me. You have a vendetta and agenda. Why don’t you recuse yourself?” Mthukwane put it to Mokgari.

Mokgari stated that she had never met Mthukwane and had only seen him once before.

“I have nothing personal against you, I am just doing my job. You might think so, only because I investigated other matters against you,” Mokgari said.

Mthukwane then told Mokgari that he had contracted tuberculosis (TB) while in custody. Shortly after, he started coughing uncontrollably and indicated that it was as a result of the TB.

Magistrate Doll Mokoto ordered Mthukwane to step down for a while, drink some water and take medication if needed.

“You do know TB is contagious?” Mokoto asked, to which Mthukwane replied “yes” but begged her to continue with the matter, as he “could not afford to spend another night in jail”.

Mokoto, however, was adamant that proceedings adjourn for a few minutes and asked the State prosecutor, Edwin Malawane, to find out if Mthukwane was being kept separately in the holding cells.

When the matter resumed, Mokgari indicated that Mthukwane had not been diagnosed with TB, as he claimed, and had been for a medical examination on Tuesday.

Continuing his cross-examination, Mthukwane put it to Mokgari that there could have been no confusion about what was going to happen between him and the complainant on the day of the alleged rapes.

“We talked about orgasms and squirting and she even brought three condoms to my flat (where the alleged rapes took place). She is a sangoma who can foresee and foretell impending danger,” Mthukwane said.

Mokgari responded by saying that a sangoma is not a psychic.

Mthukwane then went on to say that the complainant had told him on the day of the alleged incident that she “felt” that he had “sejeso” in his system.

Mokoto asked Mthukwane what “sejeso” was and he answered that it was ‘k***** poison”.

A shocked Mokoto warned Mthukwane to never use the K-word in her court again and Mthukwane withdrew the statement.

He then went on to explain that the complainant had told him that he had “sejeso” (poison) in his system, adding that she had bathed her private parts in a special muti and that intercourse/penetration without a condom would “suck the evil spirit out of him”.

Mokgari said she carried no knowledge of these claims.

Mthukwane concluded on Thursday’s cross-examination by repeatedly asking Mokgari why she was opposing his release on bail.

“In jail I shower with cold water and eat rotten food. There are no books or magazines. One’s life can easily wither away. Do you wish that for me?” Mthukwane asked.

Mokgari stated that the alleged rapes had taken place while Mthukwane was out on bail for two pending charges of rape.

Mthukwane is expected to continue with his cross-examination when the matter resumes next week. He remains in custody.

DFA