Johannesburg - The South African Police Service in the Northern Cape on Monday said they were investigating a case of culpable homicide after five people died in a minibus taxi crash about 15km outside Kathu.

"On Saturday, 21 April 2018 at about 17:00 a taxi travelling with people from Laxy Village, situated close to Kuruman, allegedly had a tyre burst and rolled several times. Four females died on the scene and another died an hour later in Kuruman hospital," said Captain Sergio Kock.

"Eleven other male and female passengers were injured and hospitalised."

Captain Kock said the investigation into the tragedy was continuing.

African News Agency/ANA