Security boss in court for R14m pension fund fraud

Rustenburg - A 62-year-old director of a security company appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court in the Northern Cape on Monday, in connection with over R14 million in pension fraud, the Hawks said. Gert Remer van Rooyen, a director of Defensor Security Company, allegedly deducted contributions from employees’ salaries for the benefit of the Private Security Sector Provident Fund (PSS-PF) and failed to hand over the contributions to PSS-PF as mandated.

“Defensor Security Company therefore owes PSS-PF an amount exceeding R14 Million, of which R11.1 million relates to outstanding contributions and the balance relates to late payment interest,” said Captain Tebogo Thebe. The case against Van Rooyen was postponed to July 22. He was charged with contravention of the Pension Fund Act. In a separate case in Gauteng, the Hawks said mother and son were expected back in the Palm Ridge Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Tuesday, facing charges of fraud and theft.

“It is alleged that between 2016 and 2020, the mother, Petronella Stander, 52, allegedly swindled approximately R1 million in numerous transactions meant for suppliers into her bank account, from her former employer, OPTO Africa (Pty) Ltd, a Randburg based industrial automation software and weighbridge installation company’s business account,” said Captain Ndivhuwo Mulamu. Stander was arrested in April last year, and was released on R10 000 bail. Her son, Orrin Stander, 33, was arrested on Wednesday after he handed himself to the Hawks in Johannesburg, accompanied by his attorney.

