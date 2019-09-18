Former ANC Western Cape leader Marius Fransman. Picture: Danie van der Lith/African News Agency (ANA).

Johannesburg - Sexual assault charges against former ANC Western Cape chairperson Marius Fransman have been withdrawn in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court, it was reported on Tuesday. According to The Citizen, the crimen injuria charges against Fransman were also withdrawn.

Fransman was charged for allegedly sexually assaulting his former personal assistant Louisa Wynand in 2016.

The offences were alleged to have taken place at a hotel in Kimberley, in the Western Cape and in Rustenburg, North West when Fransman and his team were en route to the ANC's January 8 celebrations in Rustenburg that year.

A case was opened shortly after and a few months later, Fransman was suspended from the ANC for five years after the party's national disciplinary committee found him guilty of two charges of misconduct.

One charge related to sexual harassment, the other was in connection with his public statements which brought the party into disrepute.

“The charged member showed no political understanding of one of the fundamental objectives of the ANC viz, the support for and advancement of women's emancipation,” the disciplinary committee said in a statement at the time.

Fransman maintained that he is innocent throughout.

African News Agency/ANA

