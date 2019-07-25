File picture: Pexels

Kimberley - A silent march will take place from the Galeshewe circle to the Witdam police station in Galeshewe today, to spur on the search for missing Rrabatho Lekhu and Keitumetse Magwadibane. Young Keitumetse went missing in July 2016 after going to a tuck shop with a friend. She was five-years-old at the time.

Three people, including a sangoma, were arrested in connection with her disappearance but the charges against them were later scrapped due to lack of evidence.

Lekhu, 42, was reported missing by his brother on April 13 this year after he was last seen in Kimberley on April 11 after he apparently went to meet someone at Auto Pedigree Motors. He was last seen wearing a T-shirt, black pair of shorts and a pair of Adidas flip-flops.

Lekhu’s family previously indicated that he had disappeared without a trace and they had been searching for him without any success.

His brother, Poka Lekhu, said that Lekhu was adored by many and that the incident is “unexplainable”.

“Rrabatho was loved by everybody and did not have any enemies. I know that there are cases where missing persons reappear months later, but there is no reason why he would not have made any contact with us for such a long time,” Poka said.

Marchers are urged to wear black outfits and will walk barefoot.

