Six Northern Cape schools closed due to Covid-19

Share this article: Share Tweet Share Share Share Email Share

Durban - Three primary schools and six high schools in the Northern Cape had thus far been closed due to Covid-19 infections, the provincial education department said on Thursday. The schools are mainly located within the Pixley Ka Seme District, where mass testing is currently underway by the department of health. "We are monitoring the situation very closely and ensuring that all systems are in place at schools. Although six schools have been affected thus far, we must indicate that it is not a breakout of Covid-19 infections, but rather individual cases that were reported," said the department via a statement. It said it was taking all stipulated precautionary measures to curb the spread of the virus in provincial schools. The closures were thus considered part of standard operating procedures in relation to management of the virus. The affected schools are: Carnavon Primary School, Enoch Mthetho High School, Ikhwezi Lokusa Primary School, Phillipstown High School, Zingisani Primary School, Beacon Primary School.

"Some of the above-mentioned schools have received their [contact tracing] results, which came back negative; therefore we are preparing these schools to reopen.

"Once a positive case is reported, the department immediately disinfects the school. We will further determine whether staff or learners at the affected schools will require psycho-social support and assist in this regard."

The department said it encouraged all school communities - particularly educators, parents and learners - to continue to practice good hygiene and social distancing at home, while wearing face masks.

"This will contribute significantly to limit the spread of Covid-19 or contracting the virus. During this difficult period, it is expected of all South Africans to act responsibly and adhere to the Covid-19 regulations and guidelines, and it starts at home."

African News Agency/ANA

* For the latest on the Covid-19 outbreak, visit IOL's special #Coronavirus page.

** If you think you have been exposed to the Covid-19 virus, please call the 24-hour hotline on 0800 029 999 or visit sacoronavirus.co.za