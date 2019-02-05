File picture

Upington - Northern Cape police arrested a suspect, 34, in the early hours of Tuesday morning for the murder of 72-year-old Frikkie Rademeyer. In a statement, police spokesperson Captain Sergio Kock said the suspect was arrested at a house in Rosedale, Upington, after detectives followed up on information.

"On 26 January 2019 at about 11am the police received a report from a neighbour of a possible burglary and found the deceased lying in a passage inside his home in Middelpos, Upington. The deceased suffered multiple stab wounds to his upper body," said Kock.

The suspect is expected to appear in the Upington Magistrate's Court where he will be charged with robbery and murder later this week.

African News Agency (ANA)