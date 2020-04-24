Suspect nabbed for alleged food parcel fraud

Johannesburg - The Hawks have arrested a 33-year-old suspect in connection with food parcel fraud in the Northern Cape.

Hawks spokesperson Brigadier Hangwani Mulaudzi said they acted swiftly in arresting the man after they received information that the suspect was allegedly redirecting parcels to unknown people.

“It is alleged that two victims from different households were defrauded by making them sign as if they got the food parcels and promised to deliver at the later stage which never occurred.

“These food parcels were provided by the Department of Social Development to predetermined individuals worth an estimated value of R900 each,” he said.

Mulaudzi said the suspect was charged with fraud and would appear at the Jan Kempdorp Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

“The Hawks appeal to the public to report to their nearest police stations any corruption that they witness or experience during this time,” said Mulaudzi.