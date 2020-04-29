Suspects nabbed transporting eight stolen sheep in two vans in Upington

Cape Town – Suspects travelling in two vans with eight sheep valued at around R12 000, which were allegedly stolen, have been arrested in Upington.

Police officers had been busy with patrols on Tuesday when they received information about a vehicle that was transporting sheep, police said in a statement on Wednesday.

"They swiftly responded to the information and the vehicle was found about 10 kilometres outside of Upington.

"The suspects were travelling in two vans with eight sheep to the value of R12 000, which were later handed back to the lawful owner. They were all arrested and will soon appear in court.

"The station commander of Upington, Brigadier Sampie Koopman, applauded Warrent Officer Alfred Makatong, Constable Enock Daniels and Constable Charlice Titus for their swift response."