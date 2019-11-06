JOHANNESBURG - A 25-year-old teacher is expected to appear in the Barkley West Magistrate's Court for raping a 15-year-old pupil, Northern Cape police said on Wednesday.
He was a teacher at Dikgatlong High School in Delportshoop.
Spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the teacher was remanded in custody after his bail application was opposed by the investigating officer on Monday.
The case was postponed to November 11.
"It is alleged the suspect raped a 15-year-old learner between August and October 2019 in the school premises while receiving extra lessons from the suspect after hours," said Ramatseba.