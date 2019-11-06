Teacher in Northern Cape court for alleged rape of pupil









File photo: African News Agency (ANA) JOHANNESBURG - A 25-year-old teacher is expected to appear in the Barkley West Magistrate's Court for raping a 15-year-old pupil, Northern Cape police said on Wednesday. He was a teacher at Dikgatlong High School in Delportshoop. Spokesperson Brigadier Mohale Ramatseba said the teacher was remanded in custody after his bail application was opposed by the investigating officer on Monday. The case was postponed to November 11. "It is alleged the suspect raped a 15-year-old learner between August and October 2019 in the school premises while receiving extra lessons from the suspect after hours," said Ramatseba.

"The suspect was allegedly relieved of his duties after the department of education`s internal disciplinary processes."

Ramatseba urged victims of sexual offences to break their silence and allow the law to deal harshly with the perpetrators.

"Members of the public are encouraged to download the MySAPSApp. This is a cellphone application available on any iPhone or android device," said Ramatseba.

"The cellular application allows users to have easy access to the police, provide tip-offs and offer information pertaining to crime anonymously."

He said all information provided will be treated in the strictest confidence and confidentiality.

Investigations continue.

African News Agency (ANA)