Kimberley - Three alleged house robbers crashed into a residential wall with a stolen vehicle in Kimberley on Sunday morning. The incident took place in Nederburg Avenue, Royldene, when three alleged robbers gained access to a house by breaking a sliding door, at around 10am on Sunday.

The residents were not at home during the break-in.

The alleged robbers stole laptops, home appliances and jewellery, and also took the keys to a Volkswagen Golf that was standing in the yard. They also got hold of a spare set of house keys.

The alleged robbers exited the yard in the Golf after opening the gate with the stolen house keys. While exiting the driveway, a neighbour came running out into the street after noticing what was happening and shouted at the alleged robbers to stop. It is suspected that they panicked at the sight of the neighbour and the driver of the stolen vehicle reversed into the wall of a neighbouring house.

The three alleged robbers then apparently fled on foot, while the neighbour chased after them in his vehicle.

While they managed to escape, most of the stolen items were recovered after they were discovered in the crashed car and in a street a few blocks away.

