Picture: Supplied

Johannesburg - Three suspects, aged between 26 and 39, have been arrested for possession of precious stones in Kuruman, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation, known as the Hawks, in the Northern Cape said on Friday. Spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the suspects were arrested in a disruptive operation following an information surfaced that they were peddling gemstones.

"About 1205 stones were seized from the suspects and preliminary investigations have since established that the gemstones valued at approximately R2-million were stolen during a burglary that took place at Kleinsee in March this year," said Mnisi.

The trio are expected to appear at Kuruman Magistrate’s Court on Monday to face charges of illegal possession of stolen property.

African News Agency (ANA)