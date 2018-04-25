Johannesburg - Three suspects are expected to appear in Carnarvon Regional Court on Thursday for fraud relating to drivers licences bought from a local traffic examiner, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) in the Northern Cape said on Wednesday.

Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said: “The suspects are alleged to have bought drivers licence from the traffic examiner at Carnarvon Traffic Department, fraudulently amounting to R2 000 each in exchange of drivers licence in the year 2016.”

The latest arrests follow the arrest of nine other suspects on Tuesday on the same charges of fraud. One of those arrested, Vanessa Mitchel, has been found guilty and has been sentenced to four years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.

In addition, Portia Zinhle Kgotse, 28, and Serina Synman, 46, were also found guilty and sentenced to four years imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years .

The other seven suspects will appear in court on Friday.

Hawks Provincial Head Major General KD Galawe welcomed the sentences imposed by the Carnarvon Regional Court.

