Three arrested for livestock theft in N Cape, four in NW

Rustenburg - Three men were arrested for the alleged theft of sheep valued at R14 000 in Upington, Northern Cape police said. Spokesperson Sergeant Omphile Masegela said members of Upington Crime Prevention and Rural Safety received information about a bakkie with suspected stolen sheep in the early hours of Monday.

"The information received was operationalised in conjunction with members from Upington Stock Theft and Endangered Species Unit. "The said vehicle was found by the police, and the three male occupants transporting seven sheep could not produce proof of ownership. Preliminary investigation led to the owner of the sheep who positively identified them by means of tattoo mark," Sergeant Masegela said, adding that the three, aged 17, 21 and 29, were expected to appear in court soon. In the North West, two men accused of possession of suspected stolen sheep and goats appeared in the Lehurutshe Magistrate's Court near Zeerust, the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said.

Spokesperson Henry Mamothame said the case against the two was postponed to December 7 for further investigation. North West police said the two suspects, aged 34 and 37, were arrested on November 5 at the Madutle border between South Africa and Botswana. "According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that members of the South African National Defence Force were patrolling the area when they stopped a suspicious white Isuzu bakkie loaded with 11 sheep and nine goats.

"Police were summoned to the scene. The two suspects could not proof ownership of the stock, and after information was followed up, the stock were identified, the lawful owner was traced, and the two suspects were arrested," police spokesperson Captain Aafje Botma said. In Rustenburg, a 45-year-old mother and her son, aged 18, were arrested for possession of suspected stolen livestock. Captain Botma said the two were arrested at Lefaragatlha near Tlhabane after a shepherd was killed and livestock was stolen at a cattle post in Serutube outside Rustenburg on November 4.

"According to information available at this stage, reports suggest that three herdsmen were herding cattle at about 17:00 when three unknown males emerged from the bushes. The trio caught one of the herdsmen and tied his hands with a rope, then robbed him of his money and a cell phone. The suspects went to another herdsman, 25, tied his hands and also robbed him of his cell phone and cash. "Furthermore, the suspects allegedly demanded the cattle, and in the process, shot and killed the 25-year-old herdsman while his colleagues were assaulted with the butt of a firearm. The suspects then drove out a herd of cattle from the cattle post," she said. Phokeng Detectives and Stock Theft Unit followed up on the incident and recovered 21 cattle in Lefaragatlha.