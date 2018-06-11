Police were yesterday called out to a complex in Carters Road, after a woman apparently committed suicide in the garage of a townhouse. Picture: Danie van der Lith

Kimberley - It was a black Monday for Kimberley on Monday with three people taking their own lives.

Early on Monday morning a 50-year-old woman shot herself in a townhouse while a 19-year-old girl apparently hung herself at her parents’ home later in the day. Late on Monday night a 68-year-old man shot himself on his bed in his bedroom.

Police and paramedics were called out to Aristotle Avenue late Monday night after the third suicide victim of the day was found in his bedroom.

According to information the man shot himself in the head. His wife was treated for shock at the scene by paramedics. Police were still on the scene late yesterday.

The young girl, who matriculated from Diamantveld High School last year, was found in the outside bathroom at her parents’ home in Heuwelsig late Monday afternoon.

No further details were available at the time of going to press although the police confirmed the incident and have opened an inquest docket.

Earlier on Monday, a well-known Kimberley woman, Selmarie van Wyk, 50, was found dead in the garage of a townhouse at around 11am by her husband.

She suffered massive blood loss after sustaining a gunshot wound to the head.

The townhouse, which belonged to Van Wyk, was standing empty and was apparently in the process of being sold.

According to information, Van Wyk covered the garage floor with old newspapers and black bags, and then took off her shoes, before using a police service pistol, that apparently belonged to a family member, to shoot herself in the head.

A suicide note was apparently found in her vehicle, which was parked outside.

Shortly before the incident, Van Wyk was apparently in contact with her husband, who then came to the townhouse and found his wife’s body.

Neighbours on Monday indicated that they had not heard the shot and only noticed that something was wrong after hearing Van Wyk’s husband’s screams coming from the house.

One neighbour did add that Van Wyk was seen shopping at a local supermarket minutes before the shooting.

Van Wyk was a marketer at Veri Cred Credit Bureau and leaves behind a 22-year-old son.

Messages of condolences and support from friends and family members on Monday poured in for Van Wyk on social media, with many in total disbelief about what had happened; and close friends indicating that they were “unaware” of any problems and just reacted by saying “no, it can’t be” after hearing about her apparent suicide.

“My heart is broken. I’ve only known you for almost two years but in that short time you crept into my heart and became a special and dear friend. There was always something about you that was just so different and so unique - the way you cared about people and made them feel.

“I am so saddened and shocked to hear of your sudden passing! I’m going to miss you and I’m sure there are so many people whose lives you touched deeply and who will miss you dearly,” Lindsay Chipps Reay wrote.

“My most loving, beautiful Sel. My heart is so sore, as there are many people who will miss your stunning smile and warm, caring hugs. Rest in peace my friend, until we meet again,” Enid van der Merwe wrote.

“I will never understand it. You were always friendly and accommodated everyone. What went on in your head? Love you lots,” Freddie Botes added.

“My heart is so sore to hear that you are not with us anymore Sel. You always had a smile that could light up a room,” Andries van der Merwe wrote.

“My heart is broken my dear friend, one can’t say why. Only those who do it understand and I believe at the moment we don’t even realise ourselves why. Be at peace friend and we will miss that beautiful smiling face. To the family we all with you in this very difficult time. May God be with you. RIP Sella,” Sharon Steyn wrote.

Police on Monday confirmed that they had opened an inquest docket after a 50-year-old woman apparently shot herself in her house.

“The circumstances surrounding the incident are not known at this stage and the police investigation continues,” police spokesperson, Lieutenant-Colonel Dimakatso Mooi said, but did not respond to claims that a police pistol was used during the incident.

