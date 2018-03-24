Police in Prieska have confiscated Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R36,000 after searching a minibus taxi travelling to the town. Picture: SAPS/Supplied

Prieska - Police in Prieska have confiscated Mandrax tablets with an estimated street value of R36 000 after searching a minibus taxi travelling to the town, Northern Cape police said on Sunday.

Police received a tip-off about a minibus taxi carrying drugs travelling from Kimberley to Prieska, Lt-Col Dimakatso Mooi said.

The officers reacted swiftly and intercepted the taxi. Upon searching the vehicle, a backpack, which "no one in the taxi had any knowledge of", was found with 450 Mandrax tablets wrapped in a bath towel. The drugs were confiscated and an inquiry was opened. No arrests had yet been made and the investigation continued.

Mooi thanked the community for working together with the police and encouraged them to continue reporting any criminal activities to their nearest police station or on the Crime Stop line 08600-10111.

