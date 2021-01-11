Traditional healer appears over alleged rape of girl, 16
Cape Town – A 76-year-old traditional healer appeared in the Warrenton Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape on Monday over the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl.
The matter was reported to the police on Sunday after the girl told her mother what had allegedly happened to her on two occasions.
’’It is alleged that the suspect, who is a traditional healer of the family and also assisting the victim's mother through the process of becoming a traditional healer, had raped the victim on two different occasions whenever he came to perform rituals at victim's place,“ the SAPS said in a statement.
The suspect is remanded in custody until January 20 for a formal bail application. The police investigation continues.
Meanwhile in Limpopo, the SAPS in Sekhukhune has launched a massive manhunt for the suspect who murdered a 44-year-old man, Mpho Joseph Sekele, on Monday at Ga-Mashegoana while they were visiting a local traditional healer.
’’At about 00:30 today, the police received information about someone being murdered in the area. They quickly responded and arrived at the scene of the crime, together with emergency personnel, the victim was severely injured and he was certified dead by the EMS. He was identified as Mpho Joseph Sekele, aged 44.
’’Allegedly, the victim and the suspect were sleeping together in a room at their traditional healer for treatment when the incident took place.
’’He chopped the victim several times with a sharp instrument and thereafter fled from the scene, wearing a blank with a short pants. The suspect is allegedly having mental challenges.’’
IOL