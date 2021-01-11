Traditional healer appears over alleged rape of girl, 16

Cape Town – A 76-year-old traditional healer appeared in the Warrenton Magistrate’s Court in the Northern Cape on Monday over the alleged rape of a 16-year-old girl.

The matter was reported to the police on Sunday after the girl told her mother what had allegedly happened to her on two occasions.

’’It is alleged that the suspect, who is a traditional healer of the family and also assisting the victim's mother through the process of becoming a traditional healer, had raped the victim on two different occasions whenever he came to perform rituals at victim's place,“ the SAPS said in a statement.

The suspect is remanded in custody until January 20 for a formal bail application. The police investigation continues.

Meanwhile in Limpopo, the SAPS in Sekhukhune has launched a massive manhunt for the suspect who murdered a 44-year-old man, Mpho Joseph Sekele, on Monday at Ga-Mashegoana while they were visiting a local traditional healer.