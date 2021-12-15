Two arrested for allegedly poaching plants worth R200 000

TWO men were arrested for alleged illegal possession of succulents worth close to R200 000 in Garies, Northern Cape, police said on Wednesday. Spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Sergio Kock said Sergeant Johan de Waal was on a routine inspection at a farm near Garies outside Springbok on Tuesday when he noticed a suspicious looking vehicle stopping on the N7 and making a U-turn.

“De Waal did an investigation at the place where the vehicle stopped and found two male suspects in possession of alleged poached conophytums. The suspects are aged 22 and 28 and will be appearing in the Springbok Magistrates' Court soon. The investigation continues,” he said He said the police would increase their efforts in addressing the illegal poaching of succulents in the Namakwa District. In an unrelated incident, the Hawks in Pretoria said a suspected rolex robber was shot dead and another injured following a shootout with the police in Randfontein in Gauteng's West Rand on Friday.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Bonnie Nxumalo said an intelligence driven operation was conducted after information about suspects committing rolex robberies and house robberies was received. “The suspects were spotted in an Audi A3 driving in Randfontein and instructed to stop. A shootout ensued which resulted in the death of a suspect and an injury to the other. The deceased suspect was found with a police appointment card,” Nxumalo said. “Two firearms with ammunition, cellphones and a number of registration plates were seized. It was discovered that the suspects' vehicle was linked to a July hijacking case this year in Parkview.