JOHANNESBURG - Police have welcomed the fifteen year sentences handed down by a Kimberley court to two men who were found guilty of rape. Johannes Keletso Manase, 22, and Lebogang Simon Makalake, 28, were found guilty of raping a 29-year-old woman.

"On 14 April 2016 at about 9pm, the victim was walking from De Beers to Galeshewe when she was accosted by three men, who dragged her into a dark area in Duncan Street, Kimberley."

"The men each took turns in raping her and forced the victim to accompany them to a nearby tavern in the Kimberley CBD. The female managed to escape and report the incident to her husband and the police," police spokesperson Sergio Kock said.

The alleged unknown third suspect was never traced.

African News Agency (ANA)