Two more in court for alleged NC Health tender fraud

Two more people appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday following arrests by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit regarding alleged irregularities in the awarding of construction tenders for Kimberley’s Department of Health amounting to millions of rand. Hawks spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said the former CEO of the Kimberley Hospital, Gordon Moncho, 51, together with Naledi Moncho, 28, appeared briefly in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday morning. “Gordon Moncho was granted bail of R10 000 and Naledi Moncho was granted bail of R5 000.” Their appearance follows the earlier arrest and court appearance of eight other prominent Kimberley people by the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit on Monday. The eight people who appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Monday was Melissa Joys Barnes, 36, Godfrey Boitumelo Moncho, 51, Graham Whitten, 64, Eugene Magalty, 46, Derrick Mcdillon, 61, Carlo Whitten, 40, Beryl Mcdillon, 60, and Mervin Ruiters, 72.

Godfrey Moncho, Graham Whitten and Carlo Whitten were granted bail of R10 000 each, while Melissa Barnes was granted bail of R5 000; Derrick and Beryl Mcdillon were granted bail of R4 000 each; and Eugene Magalty and Mervin Ruiters were granted bail of R1 000 each.

The case was postponed to August 5 for further investigation.

Mnisi confirmed that the Hawks’ Serious Corruption Investigation unit arrested the suspects and their companies in connection with allegations of fraud, corruption and money laundering.

“The ongoing investigation, which was initiated between 2013 and 2014, relates to Kimberley’s Department of Health construction tenders. Allegations of irregularities surfaced in the awarding of the tenders and the Serious Corruption Investigation was tasked to investigate,” Mnisi stated.

“It was found procedures were not followed when contracts were awarded to the service providers. The contract was valued at R494 900 000 and the prejudice suffered is estimated at R74 741 000.

“The acting provincial head, Brigadier Prince Mashimbye, stated that corruption and looting of state funds will be dealt with, within the Northern Cape,” concluded Mnisi.

Diamond Fields Advertiser