Two summoned to court over tax fraud, more charges for former Nketoana mayor, CFO

Rustenburg - Two people have been summoned to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate Court in connection with alleged tax fraud amounting to R415 000, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (Hawks) said. "Two suspects aged 34 and 41 were served with summons on Monday, 13 December 2021, by the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team on allegations of fraud, money laundering and contravention of Tax Administration Act 28 of 2011," spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said.

"South African Revenue Service in Kimberley alleges that the main suspect made false entries on Corporate Income Tax returns and Value Added Tax returns between 2016 and 2017. “It is further alleged that the accomplice unlawfully benefited through acquiring, using and possessing properties that formed part of proceeds of unlawful activities. South African Revenue Service suffered an actual loss of R415 000," Mnisi said. The matter was reported to the Hawks for further investigation and the two were summoned to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on February 17 in 2022.

Meanwhile the Hawks in the Free State said more charges were added against convicted former chief financial officer (CFO), the former mayor of Nketoana municipality and other accomplices. Free State Hawks spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said former CFO Vincent Mkhefa, 46, former mayor Mandla Mamba, 49, Ntsoaki Molapo, 41, Mandla Mrwebi, 57, and Leutsoa Mrwebi, 57, appeared in the Reitz Magistrate's Court on Monday, where they faced allegations of fraud, corruption, money laundering, uttering, forgery and contravening the municipal finance management act. "It is alleged that during the period of March 2010 until June 2011 Mkhefa, the former CFO of Nketoana local municipality, appointed a service provider owned by Molapo known as Kabelo Laundry Services without following procurement processes for skills development workshop, and no services were rendered by the service provider.

"He further appointed a service provider owned by Mandla Mrwebi and Leutsoa Mrwebi known as Mamatse trading close corporation without following procurement processes, for installation of electricity meters by submitting fraudulent delivery notes whilst the electricity meters were still at the manufacturer." He said as a result of this fraudulent activities, the Nketoana local municipality was prejudiced and suffered a total loss of more than R2 million. "The matter was reported to the Hawks Serious Commercial Crime Investigation team based in Bloemfontein. The trio were arrested yesterday [Monday] and made their first appearance in court together with Mamba and Mkhefa who were sentenced to eight years direct imprisonment on another matter."