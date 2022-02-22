Uncle gets life imprisonment for raping niece aged 13

Spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the uncle was sentenced at the De Aar Regional Court on Monday.

“During October 2017 the accused raped his 13-year-old niece. On the day of the incident the victim was in the care of her uncle, while her mother was at work. Subsequent to raping the victim he told her not to tell anyone about the rape incident, threatening to kill her.

"On January 26, 2018, the victim reported the rape incident to her mother. Medical examination confirmed that the victim was pregnant and the rapist was arrested immediately. DNA tests were conducted and the results positively linked the uncle to the victim’s pregnancy," he said.

The uncle was found guilty on charges of rape in November last year.