Uncle gets life imprisonment for raping niece aged 13
Share this article:
A 35-YEAR-OLD man was sentenced to life imprisonment for raping his niece, Northern Cape police said.
Spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana said the uncle was sentenced at the De Aar Regional Court on Monday.
“During October 2017 the accused raped his 13-year-old niece. On the day of the incident the victim was in the care of her uncle, while her mother was at work. Subsequent to raping the victim he told her not to tell anyone about the rape incident, threatening to kill her.
"On January 26, 2018, the victim reported the rape incident to her mother. Medical examination confirmed that the victim was pregnant and the rapist was arrested immediately. DNA tests were conducted and the results positively linked the uncle to the victim’s pregnancy," he said.
The uncle was found guilty on charges of rape in November last year.
In the Eastern Cape, police said a 23-year-old man was sentenced to 20 years’ imprisonment for raping and assaulting a 5-year-old girl in May 2018.
Spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said Ace Andile Ncetezo was the boyfriend of the child’s mother when she was assaulted and raped.
“In August 2019, another case of rape was opened against the accused allegedly committed on the same victim. The 2018 case was withdrawn at that time.
"When the 2019 case was opened, the FCS (Family Violence Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit) investigating officer Detective Warrant Officer Sonwabo Teko re-opened the 2018 case for further investigation,“ she said.
Ncetezo was arrested in August 2019 and charged with the 2018 and 2019 cases.
“He remained in custody until the finalisation of the cases. On Monday, February 21, 2022, Ncetezo was sentenced to seven years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and 20 years for rape. The seven-year sentence will run concurrently with the rape sentence.”
IOL