Upington cops in the dock for allegedly demanding R4k from ‘suspect’

Durban – Four police officers have appeared in court on charges of extortion and theft after they allegedly demanded money to release an apparent suspect. The NPA said Constable Thapelo Semamai (27), Sergeant Philip Gaekgwathi (36), and Sergeant Martin Bosch (33), all based at the Upington police station, allegedly conducted a search for drugs at a house in Paballelo, near Upington.

According to NPA spokesperson in the Northern Cape, Mojalefa Senokoatsane, the covert operation was fruitless as there was no drugs or illegal substances at the property. “The police officials took the complainant in the police vehicle without any lawful arrest and demanded money from him whilst driving around the area. The complainant agreed to give them R4 000 to release him, which he subsequently paid on their return to his house. They also took his cellular phone during the incident,” he said. The man later went to the police station to lay a complaint.