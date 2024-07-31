Vala Umgodi: The police arrest 22 suspects in Northern Cape

In a multi-disciplinary police operation (the illegal mining Vala Umgodi operation) last Friday in Northern Cape, 22 suspects have been arrested and face charges linked to illegal mining and violation of the Immigration Act. The team, drawn from law enforcement agencies, includes the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services, Springbok K9 AND Port Nolloth Crime Prevention Units.

The operation began on July 25, with 15 undocumented immigrants detained during vehicle searches at checkpoints (VCPs) in the province. Police conduct roadblocks in Northern Cape in their mission to arrest illegal miners and fight crime. Picture: SAPS Website . The suspects were detained at Port Nolloth/Kleinsee intersection and Bontekoe informal settlement by a team in the Namakwa District.

Several traffic fines were also issued during the arrests. Sergeant Timothy Sam said: “The suspects are detained in order to be processed and verified by the Department of Home Affairs Immigration Services officials before being formally charged and presented to Court for deportation.” Another team in the Frances Baard District arrested seven suspects, they were charged for illegal mining and detained undocumented foreign nationals.

The Illegal immigrants who were arrested during operation Vala Umgodi. Picture: SAPS Website According to the report, The (Immigration Services Officials) Department of Home Affairs are verifying the detained. Sam said that a team policed two major events in Kimberly through crime prevention and visibility patrols He also said, “Numerous mining implements believed to be utilised in the commission of illegal mining offences were confiscated during operations, if you See something, SAY something. Report illegal mining to the SAPS Crime Stop 08600 10111.”