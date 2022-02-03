WATCH: 35 wild horses rescued from flooded Orange River in the Northern Cape

Cape Town - Wild horses that were trapped on islands along the flooded Orange River in the Northern Cape were successfully in a joint rescue operation on Wednesday. According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Port Nolloth Station Commander, Hugo Foot, at 5am the duty crew prepared its sea rescue craft, Vodacom Rescuer 2, which was towed to the Orange River, Richtersveld near Alexander bay to assist the Have a Heart and Network for Animals to save the horses.

A group of 35 wild horses were rescued during a lengthy operation in the Northern Cape on Wednesday. Photo: NSRI He said, on arrival at the sea, the sea rescue craft, accompanied by members of the other animal networks, was launched. He added that four men from the Namibian side of the river offered their assistance during the rescue operation. “Public members, four Namibians, Jacques Kemp, Mark Kemp, Mauricio Smit and Dewald van Jaarsveld, from the Namibian side of the river, launched their two private boats offering to help to assist in the operation.

“The horses were scattered in groups across a number of smaller islands that they had sought shelter on. As islands were flooded, the horses were forced to swim to the next island, causing the horses to be scattered over a large area, some already standing on islands that had submerged. “In an intense operation, the horses were corralled and walked through chest-deep water and at places swam through water to reach larger islands. A group of 35 wild horses were rescued during a lengthy operation in the Northern Cape on Wednesday. Photo: NSRI “We went from island to island, continuing to assist until all of the horses were safe,” Foot said.