Thursday, May 30, 2024

Who is that one person from Orania who voted for the EFF?

That single EFF vote in Orania got netizens on a mission to find out who it was.

Published 1h ago

Someone in Orania woke up on Elections Day and chose violence, and now tweeps are on a mission to find who that person is.

As the Electoral Commission of South Africa (the IEC) set about tallying up the country’s vote following our seventh democratic election this week, it has emerged that someone, somewhere, in the seemingly ‘white-only-town of Orania, voted for Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).

In a post on X, it shows that the EFF earned 0.17% of the votes in Orania, with the Freedom Front Plus taking 65.62% followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 22.16%, Hope4SA with 6.63% and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) with 2.97%.

— Johann Biermann 🇿![CDATA[]]>🇦 (@JohannBiermann1) May 30, 2024

The post on X has gone viral, with many praising “that one fighter” for voting for the EFF.

— UncleVee (@vusi_sir) May 30, 2024

— Thuto (@_Lepokisi) May 30, 2024

Orania is situated in the Northern Cape, founded by Afrikaners and has a population of around 3,000 people.

Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton Mckenzie, visited Orania last year.

“Orania is a town where everyone works. Orania is working on ways to get off the grid. They have their own bank and schools and even a technical school and export to other countries. Our leaders go on fact-finding missions to other countries instead of going to learn right here in Orania,” he said following his visit.

IOL News

