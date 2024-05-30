Who is that one person from Orania who voted for the EFF?

Someone in Orania woke up on Elections Day and chose violence, and now tweeps are on a mission to find who that person is.
As the Electoral Commission of South Africa (the IEC) set about tallying up the country’s vote following our seventh democratic election this week, it has emerged that someone, somewhere, in the seemingly ‘white-only-town of Orania, voted for Julius Malema’s Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF).
In a post on X, it shows that the EFF earned 0.17% of the votes in Orania, with the Freedom Front Plus taking 65.62% followed by the Democratic Alliance (DA) with 22.16%, Hope4SA with 6.63% and the African Christian Democratic Party (ACDP) with 2.97%.
Results from the Orania voting station.
The post on X has gone viral, with many praising “that one fighter” for voting for the EFF.
The person who voted for the EFF in Orania has sown a seed. That person has stood up. Made a statement. Orania will crack!
There's a witch-hunt on in Orania for the one person who voted for the EFF. You rebel you— Max du Preez (@MaxduPreez) May 30, 2024
That one EFF voter in Orania is so legendary to me. I just know everyone in town knows exactly who it is too. pic.twitter.com/HsEn4pAya9— Sisa (@TheTitanBaddie) May 30, 2024
That one individual in Orania who voted EFF is such a badass 😭
The one person in Orania who voted for EFF is an icon. A legend among us. An agent of chaos. The bravest of us all— naledi🍉 (@naledimashishi) May 30, 2024
When I grow up , I wanna be a bad ass like the person that voted for EFF in Orania! I thought I was fearless 😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂![CDATA[]]>😂 pic.twitter.com/R0ZFlKF28p— Siv Ngesi (@iamSivN) May 30, 2024
Orania is situated in the Northern Cape, founded by Afrikaners and has a population of around 3,000 people.
Patriotic Alliance leader, Gayton Mckenzie, visited Orania last year.
“Orania is a town where everyone works. Orania is working on ways to get off the grid. They have their own bank and schools and even a technical school and export to other countries. Our leaders go on fact-finding missions to other countries instead of going to learn right here in Orania,” he said following his visit.
