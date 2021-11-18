Wife gets 25-year jail term for husband’s murder

Rustenburg - Suretha Brits, the wife of the late Pofadder hotelier Leon Brits has pleaded guilty to his murder, Northern Cape police said. "On Monday, 15 November 2021 Suretha pleaded guilty and was sentenced [to] 25 years for murder and [a] further 15 years for robbery with aggravated circumstances. The sentences will run concurrently," Captain Sergio Kock said in a statement.

Suretha Brits, 30, was sentenced at the Northern Cape High Court sitting in Upington. Leon Brits, 41, owner of the Pofadder Hotel, was found floating in a swimming pool at one of his properties in October 2020. He sustained several assault and stab wounds. Firearms, a cellphone, Kruger rand coins, polished diamonds and cash were taken from the premises at the time of the incident.

Suretha Brits was arrested at her home in Kakamas, after Jacques van Vuuren, 37, arrested in connection with the murder and robbery, entered into a plea agreement. He was arrested together with Amantle Bareki and Enrich Williams. In his plea agreement, Van Vuuren stated that Suretha offered R400 000 for a hit on her husband.

Van Vuuren was sentenced 20 years for the murder and robbery with aggravated circumstances, in March. "The trial of Bareki and Williams will start on 22 November 2021," Captain Kock said. Suretha reportedly found Leon’s body floating in a swimming pool after she could not reach him by phone.

At the time of Leon’s death, reports claimed a possible labour dispute as the cause of his murder. Captain Kock said the police management applauded the investigating team from the provincial organised crime detectives for the meticulous investigation. “The initial investigation and arrests were executed by the late Brigadier Dick De Waal and the docket was later taken over by Colonel Wilmo Vermeulen and Lieutenant Colonel Pieter Benade. The officers are commended for the great team work that resulted in the outstanding sentences, to date,” he said.