Cape Town - A 27-year-old woman briefly appeared in the Kimberley Magistrate's Court on Wednesday for allegedly trafficking women from Barkley West and Kimberley for sexual exploitation, the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (known as the Hawks) said. Hawks Northern Cape provincial spokesperson Nomthandazo Mnisi said that Ester Palesa Moshoeshoe was arrested after a "disruptive operation" by the Hawks’ Serious Organised Crime Investigation and Kimberley Flying squad on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

"The team received information regarding a female suspect at Samaria road, Kimberley who is allegedly involved in human trafficking. The team responded with speed and operationalised the information at the said location. Three female victims aged between 17 and 22 were rescued and the suspect was arrested," Mnisi said.

"The suspect has been remanded in custody and the case postponed to 24 December 2019 for formal bail application as the investigation continues."

African News Agency (ANA)