Woman arrested for allegedly planning to kill estranged husband

Rustenburg: A 40-year-old woman was arrested for allegedly plotting to kill her husband in Kimberley in the Northern Cape on Sunday, police said. The woman was arrested while she was negotiating with two alleged hitmen that she had hired to kill her estranged husband.

According to police spokesperson Captain Olebogeng Tawana, the woman was arrested at the Indian Centre in Kimberley during a joint operation by Provincial Organised Crime and Kimberley Crime Intelligence members. "Following a week-long intelligence gathering and surveillance, the team executed the arrest with the assistance of agents who posed as hitmen. "It is alleged that the woman wanted the hitmen to kidnap and kill her husband and promised to pay them a substantial amount after the supposed hit," Captain Tawana said.

She was expected to appear in the Kimberley Magistrate’s Court on Monday, facing a charge of conspiracy to commit murder. In the Free State, police said a 58-year-old man was arrested following a shoot-out with the police on Saturday night. Spokesperson Warrant Officer Mmako Mophiring said three people were caught cutting cables at the tower, when they spotted the police, the suspected robbers fired shots at the police, the police returned fire, one of the three man was wounded and arrested.

He said the police spotted a suspicious minibus taxi (Toyota Quantum) driving from Ficksburg in the direction of Witsieshoek lodge. "They called for back-up but the vehicle disappeared. They went to check at the tower next to the Lodge's check point and noticed three people busy cutting the cables at the tower. "When police got closer to the tower, the suspects started shooting at them and they retaliated. One of the three suspects, aged 58, was caught and arrested. It was established that he was wounded during exchange of fire with police," he said.

