Kimberley - An 18-year-old woman managed to escape a day after New Year’s Day after she was kidnapped, assaulted and raped on New Year’s Eve.

Police spokesperson, Captain Bashoabile Kale, said that one of the men allegedly involved in the incident had been arrested and appeared in the Galeshewe Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday.

Kale said that police were still searching for the other alleged accomplices.

“Galeshewe police are investigating a case of rape, kidnapping and assault after an 18-year-old woman was taken by four men on December 31 2017, at about 10pm and locked inside a shack.

“The men left in the morning and one of them returned and assaulted the woman.

“The man also repeatedly raped her. The woman managed to escape on January 2 2018, at about 4am, after she asked to use the bathroom,” said Kale.

He added that one suspect was arrested and appeared in court, where the matter was postponed to next week.

Kale said that the other three suspects did not participate in the rape and were not present during the assault.

“Investigations into the matter continue.”

Diamond Fields Advertiser