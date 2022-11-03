‘Now Nolie will have to cook for us,’ says Carl Niehaus after receiving cookbook as Lobola gift

Durban - Carl Niehaus got tongues wagging on Twitter after announcing that his new wife would now have to cook for them after they received a cookbook as a gift. This weekend Niehaus, 61, said that he had paid lobola for his “beautiful wife” Noluthando Mdluli, 27.

‘Today is a beautiful day, I paid lobola for my beautiful wife’, Niehaus Tweeted over the weekend. The couple were flanked with congratulatory messages after posting an array of happy pictures marking their union. Mdluli told the Citizen she was hesitant at first to date Niehaus but soon fell in love with his kind and loving nature.

She said she had never dated a white person before. They started dating two years ago. On Thursday Niehaus was back with his new bride, this time posting pictures of receiving a cookbook as gift following their announcement. “We received a beautiful gift from our friend Peri to celebrate our union,” Niehaus Tweeted.

He posted pictures of the Tasha Inspired cookbook. Tweeps are still recovering from news of the Lobola, with many sending congratulatory messages while others insist on knowing how much he paid for Lobola. “Its our beautiful secret.” said Niehaus.

