National Student Financial Aid Scheme administrator Randall Carolissen. Picture: Brenda Masilela/ANA

JOHANNESBURG - The strike by National Education, Health, and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members at the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (NSFAS) head offices came to an end on Friday, the NSFAS said. NSFAS employees who participated in the strike would return to work from Monday as per agreement by both parties, NSFAS administrator Randall Carollissen said in a statement.

"An agreement was reached and signed by both parties following a week-long strike that started on Monday the previous week due to unsuccessful negotiations between NSFAS and the union relating to [the] performance management system, among others," he said.

The principle of “no work no pay” would be applied as per modalities agreed upon between the two parties.

The employer had agreed to set aside R2 million for the payment of employees that were within the bargaining unit and it was the view of both parties that such situations should be avoided at all cost in future.