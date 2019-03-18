File picture: Supplied.

JOHANNESBURG - The National Council of SPCAs (NSPCA) said it is appalled by the illegal capture of two cheetahs, which have been severely compromised to the point that one of them has died. This comes after members of the South African Police Services (SAPS) K-9 Unit arrested two suspects for being in possession of two cheetahs, one dead and one alive.

The cheetahs were allegedly hunted by the suspects, using dogs and horses. The cheetah that was still alive was in a poor condition and was taken to a renowned wildlife veterinarian for treatment and rehabilitation.

The NSPCA Wildlife Protection Unit is currently assisting the SAPS with cruelty charges against the accused in terms of the Animals Protection Act No 71 of 1962.

"We are appalled by the senseless actions of these men. Cheetahs are incredible animals that are at risk of extinction. We are relieved that the live cheetah is on the road to recovery, however, it should never have been compromised in the first place.

"Our wildlife belongs in the wild, left to live their lives out in the way nature intended – peacefully," manager of the NSPCAs Wildlife Protection Unit, senior Inspector Douglas Wolhuter said.

The NSPCA said it is aware of the illegal capture of the animals.

"To treat these animals so cruelly impacts not only the image of our country and its dedication to environmental protection, but without the necessary repercussions, impacts its ability to enforce the law and deter these criminal activities," Wolhuter said

"Cheetahs are listed as a CITES appendix I species, meaning it is threatened with extinction. Wildlife trade in this species is permitted only in exceptional circumstances.

"Cheetah are listed as a Threatened or Protected Species (TOPS). Their indiscriminate capture from the wild leading to the death of one cheetah only further depletes their numbers and if North West Nature Conservation authorities (NWDEA) had not intervened, the remaining cheetah would’ve been condemned to a life in captivity or slaughtered for its body parts."

The NSPCA commended the North West Department of Rural, Environment and Agricultural Development (NWDEA) for its actions as well as the SAPS for requesting assistance with charges.

African News Agency (ANA)