NSRI launches urgent search after man swept off Port Edward rocks

A man has gone missing at Port Edward on the south coast of KwaZulu-Natal after he was swept off the rocks at a beach. The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) said that they were informed of the incident just after 11am on Tuesday, April 1.

"NSRI Port Edward duty crew were activated following reports of a drowning in progress at Silver Beach. A local eyewitness reported seeing a man on the rocks near Silver Beach swept off the rocks and could no longer be seen," said the NSRI. The organisation's rescue swimmers responded directly to the scene along with the South African Police Service (SAPS), Police Search and Rescue (WPDS - Water Policing and Diving Services) and Police K9 Search and Rescue. Upon arriving at the area, a sea and beach search began, which was aided by an Airtrack 101 helicopter. A flotation device was launched into the water to create a drift pattern that would help in the search operations.

Despite an intensive search, no evidence of the missing man was found. There are no reports of a person missing. Anyone with information that will help identify the individual suspected of entering the sea is urged to contact the Port Edward police station at 0393115432. In a similar case, on Saturday, March 15, a tragic incident occurred at Glen Ashley Beach in Durban North, when an adult man and woman were caught in extreme surf conditions during the Spring high tide.

Despite the rapid and brave attempts of bystanders and emergency personnel, the man died, while the woman was unhurt. NSRI said that reports indicated that the two individuals, believed to be locals, were struggling in heavy, rough seas. As rescuers were on their way, it was reported that the woman had been washed ashore by a strong wave. She was discovered safe and looked to be unharmed. However, the man was pronounced dead at the scene. IOL