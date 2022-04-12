NSRI rescue missions out in full force as death toll rises amid KZN storm

Durban - The National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) and its crews based along the coast in KwaZulu-Natal are in full rescue mode amid the storm that has rocked the province. The NSRI said that crews from Ballito, Durban, Rocky Bay and Shelly Beach together with local emergency services were involved in numerous call-outs of flooding.

“NSRI stations along the KZN coastline are continuing to assist, along with the emergency services, in multiple flood-related incidents along the KZN coastline and inland, caused by heavy rainfall. “During the night, Monday, 11 April, and into this morning rescue teams have been inundated with emergency calls and are continuing to assist in flood-related incidents involving local citizens, domestic and farm animals and wildlife,” the NSRI said. Although it is unconfirmed at this time, the death toll in KZN as a result of the inclement weather has risen to 20 people, according to CoGTA KZN.

Reports also indicate that an unconfirmed number of people have gone missing. Across the province, emergency services have responded to landslides and building collapses, which in some cases resulted in deaths. In Durban, tankers and cars were seen floating on the freeway and in uMngeni River. An oil tanker was also seen taking a beating at the uMngeni river mouth in Durban, as it floated out to sea.

The southern parts of Durban were hard hit, with the entire N2 submerged under water between Isipingo and Amanzimtoti. A container terminal adjacent to the N2 in the same area was destroyed, leaving containers strewn along the road. In western Durban, the road leading to the Shongweni Farmers Market was wiped away.

The road leading to the Shongweni Market in the Hillcrest area. Image: Shongweni Farmers and Craft Market Facebook. “We regret to inform you that the Shongweni Farmers & Craft Market will be closed until further notice due to the collapse of the road leading to the market. We will keep you informed as we get further updates,” the market said in a statement. IOL