Number of excess deaths moving closer to official Covid-19 figures

Cape Town – The declining number of excess deaths are moving closer in line with the official Covid-19 death toll, according to the latest weekly Medical Research Council (SAMRC) report.

The number of excess deaths from natural causes have fallen for the third successive week – from 4 673 to 3 014 for the week ending on August 11, compared to 1 867 Covid-19 deaths, which are also dropping, in the same period.

At the peak of the pandemic, the number of excess deaths per week was over four times the official Covid-19 toll, but has dropped to 1.6.

The number of active Covid-19 cases peaked at 173 590 on July 20. But thanks to the high recovery rate it has this week dropped to below 100 000 from 150 286 on August 3.

Except for Mangaung, deaths from natural causes in all the metros have declined. Aside from the Northern Cape, trends in deaths from natural causes in all the provinces have declined.