Number of excess deaths moving closer to official Covid-19 figures
Cape Town – The declining number of excess deaths are moving closer in line with the official Covid-19 death toll, according to the latest weekly Medical Research Council (SAMRC) report.
The number of excess deaths from natural causes have fallen for the third successive week – from 4 673 to 3 014 for the week ending on August 11, compared to 1 867 Covid-19 deaths, which are also dropping, in the same period.
At the peak of the pandemic, the number of excess deaths per week was over four times the official Covid-19 toll, but has dropped to 1.6.
The number of active Covid-19 cases peaked at 173 590 on July 20. But thanks to the high recovery rate it has this week dropped to below 100 000 from 150 286 on August 3.
Except for Mangaung, deaths from natural causes in all the metros have declined. Aside from the Northern Cape, trends in deaths from natural causes in all the provinces have declined.
Major trends from the latest SAMRC report:
- In the week 5-11 August, when compared with the predicted numbers, there was an excess of 3,014 deaths in the latest week compared with 4,673 in the preceding week.
- The number of deaths from natural causes has also continued to drop from the previous week but remains significantly higher than the predicted number, for persons 1-59 years and for persons 60+ years.
- In the period, 6 May – 11 August 2020, there has been an excess of 36,587 deaths from natural causes of persons 1+ year old when using the revised base accounting for lower mortality during lockdown. For people 1-59 years the excess is 11,934 and 24,621 for people 60+ years.
- Except for Mangaung, deaths from natural causes in all the metros have declined during the week ending on 11 August 2020. The number of natural deaths in the City of Cape Town has reached the upper prediction bound. When using the revised base accounting for lower mortality during lockdown, the metros experience cumulative excess deaths from natural causes: City of Cape Town (3,699), Johannesburg (3,446), Ekurhuleni (3,072), Nelson Mandela Bay (1,730), City of Tshwane (1,628), eThekwini (1,403), Buffalo City (1,101) and Mangaung (429).
- Except for Northern Cape, trends in deaths from natural causes in all the provinces declined during the week ending on 11 August 2020. The number of weekly deaths from natural causes are all significantly higher than predicted, except for Limpopo and the Western Cape. Compared with the predicted number of natural deaths from historical data in the week ending 11 August 2020, Free State had 98% more, Gauteng 50% more, Northern Cape 47% more, North West 47% more, KwaZulu-Natal 42% more, Eastern Cape 38% more, Mpumalanga 28% more, Western Cape 16% more and Limpopo 7% more.
- The number of deaths from unnatural causes (e.g. road traffic fatalities and homicides) has remained steady and did not follow the usual end of month increase. It was 23% below the predicted number for the week ending 11 August 2020.
