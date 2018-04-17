Bus services all over South Africa will grind to a halt on Wednesday morning. File photo: Itumeleng English / INLSA

Johannesburg - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) on Tuesday said it would also be embarking on an indefinite nationwide bus strike from April 18, 2018

The union said that the strike would begin at 6am and would continue until "employers meet workers’ demands".

"As Numsa we are dismayed by the intransigent and narrow minded attitude adopted by employers represented by their South African Bus Employers Association (SABEA) and Commuter Bus Employers Association (COBEA) during the negotiations where they consistently frustrated wage talks.

"As a result, the union is left with no option but to call on all its members in the bus sector to down tools. Both union members and non-union members will embark on an indefinite strike."

Bus companies set to be affected include: Megabus; Gautrain buses; Greyhound; Golden Arrow; MyCiti; Rea Vaya; Buscor; Bojanala; Algoa Bus; Mayibuye; Go George; Areyeng; Mgqibelo; Lowveld Bus Company; PAL Bus; and Mphakathi among others.

The union explained that the decision to embark on a strike was taken as a last resort, adding that employers had a 30 day cooling off period after a deadlock was reached last month to reconsider but instead, "they selfishly chose not to engage in talks with a genuine desire to resolve the strike".

"They have demonstrated a completely uncaring attitude and have no desire to resolve the current impasse in this round of talks."

The union added that: "The purpose of this strike is to demand a living wage and achieve decent working conditions and in return, we want to be able to deliver quality bus transportation services. We therefore call on all progressive communities and all people who will negatively be affected by this strike to fully support the strike."

Some of Numsa's demands include:

* A 12% wage increase across the board

* That bus drivers are paid in full for all the hours which they spend on a bus as an alternative driver

* Subsistence allowance for drivers who are doing long distance travel, and are forced to sleep out

* Compliance with the Basic Conditions of Employment Act when it comes to night shift payment allowance and a special allowance for workers who qualify to drive the ‘train bus’ (two coaches) or the bi-articulated bus (three coaches), because it is a specialised skill and requires special training.

