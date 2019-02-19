PORT ELIZABETH - The National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa (Numsa) will hold a special national executive committee on Wednesday to discuss the impasse on the lengthy plastics strike.

Numsa, the largest trade union in the country, said that it would also detail the resolutions of the special NEC, as well as brief the media on its stance on Eskom and the power utility's financial woes, including the proposed unbundling of the entity.