Nxesi must withdraw extension of bargaining deal that will destroy hair salons, says DA

Cape Town – Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has effectively dealt the beauty and haircare sector a death blow, and must immediately withdraw the collective bargaining deal he extended to “non-parties” in the sector on Friday, the DA said.

The sector, which had been shuttered since the beginning of the coronavirus (Covid-19) lockdown on March 27 and still could not open for business, was already on its knees, DA employment and labour spokesperson Michael Cardo saidon Saturday.

The DA had taken the matter to court and was fighting to have the ban and criminalisation of "personal care" services, which included hairdressers and beauticians, declared invalid and unconstitutional. The matter will be heard by a full bench of the High Court on June 22, he said.

"In the interim, however, Minister Nxesi has effectively dealt the sector a death blow. His latest move will destroy the livelihoods of hundreds of thousands of employers and employees who work in salons, barber shops, and personal care establishments."

On Friday, Nxesi extended a bargaining deal reached in the national bargaining council for the hairdressing, cosmetology, beauty and skincare industry in March to non-parties. This meant that the agreement would be extended to all employers and employees in the industry as of June 22.