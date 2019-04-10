Minister of Transport Blade Nzimande to brief the media after meeting with Prasa board. FILE PHOTO: Motshwari Mofokeng/ African News Agency(ANA)

Pretoria - Transport Minister Blade Nzimande is expected to brief the media following his meeting with the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) Board. The briefing will be held at the Tshedimosetso House in Pretoria on Thursday, following the minister’s meeting with President Cyril Ramaphosa at Tuynhuys in Cape Town on Tuesday.

The Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) said the meeting followed after the President’s first-hand experience of the difficulties regularly experienced by commuters when using Metrorail trains.

The president boarded a train from Mabopane to the Tshwane CBD when the train was delayed which led it to be overcrowded as well.

On Tuesday, Ramaphosa launched two new trains belonging to Prasa at the Cape Town central station and committed himself to improving the rail transportation industry, promising commuters safe trains that run on time.

African News Agency (ANA)